Friday Five: TU Dance & Bon Iver, Sims x Air Credits x Icetep, and more new Minnesota music videos

TU Dance perform "SDIAH" from 'Come Through' at the Palace Theatre.

Bon Iver & TU Dance – “SDIAH” from Come Through

Remember that dance/original music piece commissioned by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra? It’s by Bon Iver and TU Dance; it’s called Come Through; and it debuted at the Palace Theater in April this year. Now, you can watch a few excerpts (this one, plus two others) via TPT.

Sims x Air Credits x ICETEP – “Eye In The Sky”

Rap/electronic collaborators Sims x Air Credits x ICETEP follow up their Hologramme video with “Eye In The Sky,” directed by Isaac Gale (Marijuana Deathsquads). Their album Artería Verité comes out on August 3, and although their just-released tour schedule doesn’t yet include a Minneapolis stop, more dates will be added.

Brianna Kocka – “Wild Child (Live on Pony Rug)”

Brianna Kocka (pronounced “kotch-ka”) performed her song “Wild Child” on lovable video series Pony Rug in recent days. Catch Kocka and her full band performing this and more of her album Dreamlife at Lake + Minnehaha Open Streets on July 22.

Mary Bue – “The Things I Left In Duluth”

Rocker Mary Bue details the things she left in Duluth — from clothes to appliances to a particular person. She performs in Ely and Grand Marais on July 26 and 27, and she’ll open for artists such as the Suburbs and Kari Arnett later on this year (check out all her upcoming dates here).

Bijou Noir – “Do This To Me”

Joseph Hyrkas filmed and directed this video in Croatia — but the music is Minnesota-sourced. Bijou Noir just released We Are Alone Together, the culmination of 10 years of writing and recording. Hear it at Blush in Duluth on August 10 or the Nomad World Pub in Minneapolis on August 12.