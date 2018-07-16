‘Power of Love’: Minnesota all-stars contribute to benefit album for youth experiencing homelessness

Sponsor

Sponsor

Twin Cities musicians including jeremy messersmith, Haley, and Cecil Otter have come together for Power of Love, an album benefiting LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness. This 10-track album is set to be released on July 24.

Power of Love was created by Ryan Berg, author of the award-winning book No House to Call My Home and program manager for the ConneQT Host Home Program, with curators Zach Coulter and Matt Locher (both from Solid Gold). The album’s synth-pop title track, featuring Coulter and Locher along with Cecil Otter and Aero Flynn, has already been released.

Other artists on the compilation include jeremy messersmith (“Olive and Horace Break Out of the Nursing Home”), Haley (“My Wave”), and Roma di Luna (“Tomb in Head”). Jonathan Tolliver and Garrison Grouse of Black Diet reunite for “Love Gone Terribly Wrong.”

The artwork for the album cover was created by MCAD (Minneapolis College of Art and Design) student Jared Maire, and a promotional video was created by videographer Miguel Paz.

According to a press release, about 6,000 young people experience homelessness and 40% of those youth identify as LGBTQ. The organization behind the project, Avenues for Homeless Youth, provides emergency shelter, short-term housing, and supportive services for homeless youth year-round.

“Power of Love is a music-driven call to action in support of LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness and the fight for social justice,” said Berg in the press release. “These young people have had to face enough indignities. They shouldn’t have to face erasure and neglect from their own community.”

Full track listing for Power of Love:

1. Power of Love — members of Solid Gold and Aero Flynn with Cecil Otter

2. Holographic World — Fort Wilson Riot

3. Love Gone Terribly Wrong — Tolliver X Grouse (both of Black Diet)

4. Olive and Horace Break Out of the Nursing Home — jeremy messersmith

5. No Fear — Northern Pinnacle

6. Tomb in Head — Roma di Luna

7. My Wave — Haley

8. Release — Nick Jordan

9. Fire — Brent Penny

10. Prom King — Lavender Daughter