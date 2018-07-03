Richard Swift, of the Shins and the Arcs, dies at 41

Richard Swift performs with the Arcs at Coachella in 2016. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for Coachella)

Richard Swift, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist known for his work with the Shins and the Arcs among many other artists, has died at age 41 of an unspecified medical condition. “Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know,” wrote Dan Auerbach, who collaborated with Swift in both the Arcs and the Black Keys.

Swift was a member of the Shins from 2011 to 2016, and he worked as a producer with artists including Sharon Van Etten, Guster, and Foxygen. He also released solo work, most recently 2009’s The Atlantic Ocean. In 2016, he collaborated with Damien Jurado on a covers album.

Swift lived on a farm in Minnesota from about age seven until his late teens. As he told Hybrid Magazine: