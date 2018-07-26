The Current Goes to Duluth 2018: Meet three artists you’ll hear live at Bent Paddle

Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

This weekend marks one of The Current’s favorite summer traditions, The Current Goes to Duluth!

Our first stop will be Bent Paddle Brewing, where Mike Novitzki and Jade will be joined by three Duluth artists. If you can’t be there to enjoy the music in person, you can hear one of each band’s songs live on The Current. Here’s what you need to know about each of these Duluth locals before Friday’s broadcast.

Feeding Leroy sprouted from the collaboration between songwriters Lee Martin and Sonja Bjordal, who had been performing together for years in various bands in Park City, Utah. The two returned to their home of Duluth and expanded to a four-piece band with Adam Staupe on upright bass and Lee Martin’s brother, Luke Martin, on harmonica. Feeding Leroy is known for their expansive four-part harmonies and alternative take on modern country. The band released their debut EP Love is a Gamble in 2015, and released their first full-length album, Monument Valley, earlier this year.

Ingeborg Von Agassiz is the Duluth-based project of singer-songwriter Emma Rustan. Her sound has been described as “electro-folk” for her interweaving of synths and drum samples with acoustic instruments such as ukulele and piano. She released her debut album, O Giver of Dreams, in March, which the Duluth News Tribune lauded as “one of the best locally-made albums in the history of locally-made albums.” Rustan records her music at her at-home studio in Duluth, and onstage creates a one-woman show through a setup of keyboards, loopers, and samplers.

The five members of Duluth’s Alamode originally began releasing music under the name PLAYDATE. However, after receiving a cease and desist from another band of the same name, the group rebranded as Alamode and released their debut album in January 2018. Their danceable sound blends together elements of indie pop, funk, and disco.

Check out the full weekend’s schedule on The Current’s events calendar, or below. The weekend will also feature two free shows at the Red Herring Lounge, with performers including recent major-label signee Thomas Abban and Duluth native Al Church, plus a Bauhaus Brew Labs tap takeover on Saturday night. Jade and Mike will also be emceeing the All Pints North beer festival on Saturday…which brewer will emerge victorious by audience vote?

Friday, July 27

Bent Paddle – 2 p.m.

2:30 – Feeding Leroy

4:30 – Ingeborg Von Agassiz

5:30 – Alamode

Red Herring Lounge – 7 p.m.

7:00 – Feeding Leroy

8:00 – Al Church

9:00 – Thomas Abban

10:00 – Alamode

11:00 – Transmission with DJ Jake Rudh

Saturday, July 28

All Pints North Summer Brewfest – 3 p.m.

Emceed by Mike Novitzki and Jade, with live music from Evil Knievel and High On Stress. This is a ticketed event.

Bauhaus Party at the Red Herring – 8 p.m.

Featuring Jaw Knee Vee and the 4onthefloor.