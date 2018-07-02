The Time’s ‘Ice Cream Castle’ included in ’80s vinyl reissue series

The Time, photographed for the cover of their 1984 album 'Ice Cream Castle.'

Get your time machines ready because starting tomorrow, July 3, Rhino Records is launching a brand new ’80s-themed campaign. Every Tuesday during the month of July, Rhino will release a batch of vinyl albums from the decade in limited quantities at participating brick and mortar stores.

Among the many artists included in the re-release are the Time and their album Ice Cream Castle from 1984. Today (July 2) marks the 34th anniversary of its release. The band had a longstanding relationship with Prince, and he co-produced the album alongside Morris Day. Prince also wrote the title track under the pseudonym Jamie Starr. The song’s title comes from a phrase used in Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides, Now,” from which Prince took inspiration.

The connections with Prince didn’t end once Ice Cream Castle was released. “Jungle Love” and “The Bird” were two hits from the album that made their way onto the big screen, as they were chosen to be featured in Prince’s film Purple Rain. Morris Day also played the role of “Morris” in the film.

Ice Cream Castle won’t be available through Rhino until July 24, but there is plenty of vinyl to grab up before then. The full release list is as follows.

July 3

Hunting High And Low by a-ha (limited edition of 8,000 copies, $21.98)

Like A Virgin by Madonna (limited edition of 12,000 copies, $21.98)

The B-52s by The B-52s (limited edition of 2,900 copies, $19.98)

Wild Planet by The B-52s (limited edition of 3,000 copies, $19.98)

The Best Of The Pogues by The Pogues (limited edition of 1,500 copies, $19.98)

July 10

Greatest Hits Vol 1 by Rod Stewart (limited edition of 2,000 copies, $19.98)

Gold by Spandau Ballet (limited edition of 1,500 copies, $29.98)

90125 by YES (limited edition of 6,500 copies, $19.98)

July 17

Dada by Alice Cooper (limited ediiton of 4,500 copies, $19.98)

Flush The Fashion by Alice Cooper (limited edition of 5,200 copies, $19.98)

Zipper Catches Skin by Alice Cooper (limited edition of 4,600 copies, $19.98)

How Will The Wolf Survive by Los Lobos (limited edition of 4,100 copies, $19.98)

Who’s That Girl (Orginial Motion Picture Soundtrack) by Madonna (limited edition of 7,100 copies, $21.98)

July 24

A Brief History Of The 20th Century by Gang of Four (limited edition of 2,500 copies, $26.98)

Blank Generation by Richard Hell And The Voidoids (limited edition of 1,850 copies, $19.98)

Ice Cream Castle by The Time (limited edition of 4,400 copies, $19.98)

New Wave Hits by Various Artists (limited edition of 4,600 copies, $17.98)

Not Good For Your Health: Punk Nuggets 1972-1984 (limited edition of 5,150 copies, $29.98)