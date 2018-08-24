Friday Five: Hippo Campus, Atmosphere, and more new Minnesota music videos

Hippo Campus - Bambi

Hippo Campus drift through a blue world. This earworm is the namesake of their second album, Bambi, which comes out Sept. 28. See them at the Palace Theatre in St. Paul on Nov. 23 and/or Nov. 24.

Atmosphere – Virgo

Atmosphere‘s new video also heralds a new album: Mi Vida Local, due out Oct. 5. The lead single feels clear-eyed and tender; Slug gets vulnerable over acoustic strumming. Jason Goldwatch’s video finds the rapper on a long train ride, repping gems like First Avenue and Hanif Abdurraqib’s book They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us (which contains a stunning essay on Atmosphere).

Bad Bad Hats – Nothing Gets Me High

Bad Bad Hats make a lot out of a little in this lovely video; stick around for the noodling portion almost three minutes in. They recently performed “Nothing Gets Me High” — and two more songs from Lightning Round — in The Current’s studio.

Bailey “26” Cogan – Capacity

As much as Bailey Cogan enjoys working with 26 BATS!, they also thrive working on their own. Cogan shot and edited this contemplative video for “Capacity,” a song from their solo electronic album 26 BEATS!.

Lerado – Lost

Rapper Lerado slides into a swampy Sad Balmain beat for this track from Shark Fin Soup.