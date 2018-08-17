Friday Five: Thomas Abban, Chance York & Big Cats!, and more new Minnesota music videos

Thomas Abban in "Sinner"

Thomas Abban – “Sinner”

Fresh off news that he’s signed with RCA, Thomas Abban releases an acoustic live video of “Sinner,” the only track from A Sheik’s Legacy to get a radio remix before its re-release.

Chance York & Big Cats! – “Deep Dark Hope”

Chance York & Big Cats! recruit a host of friends, including Lydia Liza, Dua, and the rest of Crunchy Kids, for this CMNCLTR-directed video. “Deep Dark Hope” is the first glimpse of Chance York & Big Cats’s album of the same name, which drops in September.

Limozine Group – “Southern Chrome”

Minneapolis duo Limozine Group swirl horns, guitar, accordion, and more into an exhilarating pop song. “Southern Chrome” comes from their EP of the same name.

Bev – “Burn”

It’s not Eliza Hamilton who brings you this “Burn,” but Bev (formerly known as Niki Becker). In this video, dancer Heather Elaine wears velvet while wandering off the beaten path. Bev’s album Static Elastic comes out September 21.

GeNreal – “Life Goals”

Here’s the latest chapter in GeNreal‘s life, shot and directed by Jordan Cook.