Hippo Campus and Atmosphere announce new albums

Two of Minnesota’s most popular acts — Hippo Campus and Atmosphere — have both announced the release of their new albums, and each put out a new single with accompanying video today. They’re from different generations and genres, but both have huge national audiences.

Atmosphere

Atmosphere’s ninth studio album, Mi Vida Local, will be available on Oct. 5. The Rhymesayers hip-hop duo also released a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Virgo.”

Shot on Super 8mm film, the music video has a vintage feel to the music. In the video, Slug rides a train, overlooking rural America, rapping about his zest for life in the midst of uncertainty about the the country’s political future.

On the day of the album release Atmosphere is set to go on tour around the country with deM atlaS, the Lioness, and DJ Keezy. Atmosphere’s fall tour dates are available on the band’s website. The album is also available for preorder online.

Hippo Campus

Hippo Campus’ sophomore album Bambi will be available digitally on Sept. 28. Physical copies of the album will be available in December or January.

The music video for “Bambi” was also released by the band today. Frontman Jake Luppen said in a press release that the #MeToo movement made all of the members of the band take a look at how the influence of toxic masculinity had shaped the way members of the band saw themselves and the world.

“In the past we might have been apprehensive about being super vulnerable, but now we’re more aware of how important it is to come forward about dealing with depression or anxiety,” Luppen said. “Because if more men are able to do that, they might be less likely to express those feelings as anger or violence.”

For Hippo Campus, one of their biggest hopes is that Bambi will help listeners who may be dealing with a similar experiences and struggles.

“I’ve always considered the responsibility of art to be representing your specific experience,” bassist Zach Sutton said in the press release. “We’re saying,’This is what I’m doing now, this is what I’m living like.’ It’s about sharing what you’re going through, so maybe someone else will feel less lonely.”

After Bambi is released as an album, Hippo Campus plans to go on tour in the U.S., Canada, and Europe starting in October and running through March 2019. Information about the tour and album preorders are available on the band’s website.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.