Parkway Theater to reopen on Sept. 13, host jeremy messersmith on Sept. 29

The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis, photographed on Aug. 8, 2018. (Luke Taylor | MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Minneapolis’s historic Parkway Theater, which has been renovated under new ownership, will finally open to the public again on Sept. 13. The building has been revamped, from 372 reupholstered seats to its brand-new bar, featuring local craft beers and a cocktail menu concocted by Tattersall Distilling. There are also new arcade games in the lobby and, don’t worry, the Parkway’s beloved buttered popcorn is back in the rotation at the concession stand.

Starting today, Parkway’s website will be up and running, complete with their fall/winter schedule. They promise to bring back the film showings they are known for, as well as incorporating more in the vein of the performing arts. This will include art, comedy, discussion and, of course, music.

Opening day will feature a showing of Jaws and the days that follow include a mix of album releases, sketch comedy, and concerts. Events already booked include the premiere of a new episodic series starring Dave King (Sept. 14); a Halloween, Alaska album release (Sept. 15); an evening with New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik (Oct. 16); and a jeremy messersmith show on Sept. 29.

In a press release, Parkway acknowledges its long history, and looks forward into an exciting new future.

Throughout its 90-year history, the Parkway Theater has brought generations together to experience first-run features, classic cinema, and live music. Following the theater’s first major restoration in over 40 years, the new Parkway will honor its history through a continued dedication to classic 35mm films, while exploring the room’s potential as a performing arts space with a Fall 2018 calendar of world-class arts, comedy, and conversation series.

The neighboring restaurant, formerly named Pepitos, has already reopened as El Burrito Mercado. A portion of the old Pepitos is now part of the Parkway lobby.