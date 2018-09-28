DeM atlaS releases visual EP, talks about debut album and upcoming tour

DeM atlaS performs at First Avenue in January 2018. (Jeff Rutherford for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

DeM atlaS visited Oake and Riley in the studio this week to talk about his two latest projects, one of which just dropped. The young Minneapolis rapper and singer is releasing his debut album, Bad Actress, via Rhymesayers Entertainment on Oct. 19. This week he unveiled a visual EP titled Bad Loves Company, which sets video to five singles from the upcoming album.

The artist born Joshua Turner says that the album, Bad Actress, is about “a slew of things…It’s about where I was, where I’ve been, and why I’ve not been around a lot — partying, girls. Sex, drugs, and rock and roll.”

The visual EP, directed by Dave Wilson, spans 26 minutes and includes the songs “Bad Loves Company,” “Gratitude,” “Music Man,” “Tomorrow Party,” and “Can It Fall.”

“It kind of takes you through my world, my journey. It’s kind of like a dreamy thing about redemption; where I’ve been, where I want to go, and where I am now,” deM atlaS told Oake and Riley.

“A lot of love, a lot of work has been put into it,” deM atlaS continued. On air he gave shoutouts to a number of his collaborators and supporters, including hip-hop duo Atmosphere. Ant, the beat-making half of Atmosphere, produced Bad Actress. DeM atlaS is opening for Atmosphere on their North American fall tour, which includes a stop on Dec. 15 at the Palace Theatre.

“I can’t wait to get on the road again, especially with this new record, this new sound. I’m coming into my own with this one. I’m really proud of it,” said deM atlaS.

While he may be releasing his debut album, deM atlaS is no stranger to touring. This will be his sixth or seventh tour with Atmosphere — after years of driving cross-country, deM atlaS can’t recall the exact number. “It’s always great to rock with those cats on tour,” he said. “They’ve taught me so much and I’ve learned a lot.”

Despite the constant hustle of being on tour, deM atlaS is looking forward to getting back on the road. “I feel more at home these days on stage than I do when I’m here, because when I’m here I don’t even know what to do with my time. I just work on music. I don’t remember a time when it wasn’t about music, now,” he said. “When I’m on the road, that’s when I’m focused, and that’s where I feel most at home, onstage.”