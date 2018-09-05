Haley releases first single from newly announced album: ‘Pleasureland,’ due Oct. 12

Haley performs at First Avenue in 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Haley (f.k.a. Haley Bonar) has announced the release date for her upcoming album, Pleasureland, due out on Oct 12. Last month, she dropped a new single via YouTube titled “Infinite Pleasure Part 2,” and if it’s any indication, Pleasureland might be stepping away from the pop-rock that has defined a majority of her music so far. The dark undertones are still present, but in this single, Haley’s musicianship takes a front seat as the whole two minutes of the song are instrumental.

The album will be released on Memphis Industries, a British indie record label that is also home to locals Poliça and Marijuana Deathsquads. Pleasureland will feature collaborations from the Suburbs’ Jeremy Ylvisaker, Low’s Steve Garrington, and Mike Lewis (Bon Iver, Happy Apple). Pleasureland is currently available for preorder.

Haley will be embarking on a European tour; her next Minnesota dates are Sept. 6 in Minneapolis at the Resist, Persist, Vote Fall Action Fund Event, and Dec. 8 at the Cedar Cultural Center.