Paisley Park to host listening party for Prince’s ‘Piano & a Microphone 1983’

Sponsor

Sponsor

Paisley Park announced on Monday that the Chanhassen venue and museum will be dedicating Friday’s Paisley Park After Dark party to Piano & A Microphone 1983. The album, being released that day, is a collection of private rehearsal recordings including renditions of “Purple Rain” and “International Lover,” among many others. Three tracks from the album have already been released; “Mary Don’t You Weep” is heard over the closing credits of Spike Lee’s movie BlacKkKlansman.

Paisley Park After Dark parties were a regular occurrence during Prince’s lifetime, and since opening as a museum in 2016, the venue has continued to host regular late-night events with dance parties and concert film screenings. Friday’s event will offer “fams” a first opportunity to hear the new album at Prince’s own studio — although the album itself was recorded at his home studio, four years before Paisley Park was completed.

Tickets for the event ($60) include the listening session, a DJ dance party, and a Paisley Park tour.