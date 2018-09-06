University of Minnesota sets a date to award honorary degree to Prince

Prince performs in Paris, 1990. (BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)

On Sept. 26 at Ted Mann Concert Hall, the University of Minnesota’s College of Liberal Arts will be honoring Prince by presenting him with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Considered the University’s highest honor, the degree is given to people who made significant cultural contributions in their lifetime.

In June 2016, the University of Minnesota Board of Regents unanimously voted to present Prince with the degree “in recognition of his remarkable talent, enduring influence in music, and his role in shaping the city of Minneapolis,” says the university’s website. Tyka Nelson, Prince’s sister, will be accepting the degree on his behalf.

Students from the School of Music, along with special guest artists, will perform a tribute to Prince with music associated with his career. The event is free, but registration is currently at capacity.

Organizers of this past spring’s “Prince from Minneapolis” symposium originally announced that the degree ceremony would take place during the symposium, but prior to the symposium’s kickoff, the university denied that was their intention.