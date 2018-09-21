We, the Revolution: ‘Hamilton’ touring cast members to rock out at First Avenue

Joseph Morales and the 'Hamilton' ensemble. (©Joan Marcus, courtesy Hennepin Theatre Trust)

The Hamilton touring cast currently presenting the acclaimed musical at the Orpheum Theatre will switch from rap to rock on Monday for the “We, The Revolution” benefit in the First Avenue Mainroom.

Members of the Hamilton cast will be performing some of their favorite rock songs backed by the band that plays for the touring Broadway musical every night. A special guest for the night is Ashley Támar Davis, a singer who’s known to Prince fans for collaborations including their duet on “Beautiful, Loved and Blessed” (3121); and to Beyoncé fans for being Bey’s youthful bandmate in Girl’s Tyme.

Proceeds from the show will go to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a non-profit that provides medical and financial assistance to people in need across the country. Tickets ($35) and more information are available at First Avenue’s website.

This show is a unique opportunity for fans of Hamilton to see the actors let loose and use their voices in a different way. The show is being put on to coincide with collection season for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

For Taeko McCarroll, an ensemble member in Hamilton, performing with a band will put her back in her element.

“I actually was in a band and used to perform a good amount in L.A.,” McCarroll said. “So when I heard about the opportunity to play with the band that we dance and sing to every night, for a great cause I was like ‘Yes. Me, please.'”

Each member of the cast that agreed to be part of the show will get to perform one song, with some members doing duets as well. McCarroll will be performing the Joan Jett version of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

“I’m kind of bummed it’s only one song, because I’d love to do a 30-minute set,” McCarroll said. “But at the same time, I’m excited to watch everyone else perform.”

Tyler McKenzie, another ensemble member, said that if he had it his way he would be performing “When Doves Cry” by Prince.

“The cool part of his music, and the unfortunate part, is that a lot of his sound in the recording is really synthesized and based on electronics. Since we have a big band it’s pretty difficult to do that justice with it sounding premium and spectacular,” McKenzie said. “So we decided to go with ‘Sway’ which does compliment a big band.”

McKenzie isn’t the only Prince fan in the cast. McCarroll said she saw Prince when he performed a few dates in Inglewood, California back in 2011.

“He had this moment where he literally like mic dropped, got on all fours, and just started like crawling across the stage and like thrusting the stage,” McCarroll said. “I was like, ‘This is so amazing! I love you, Prince.'”