Aaron Lee of Red Daughters shot in Northeast Minneapolis robbery

Photo via Aaron Lee GoFundMe

Red Daughters’ Aaron Lee, better known as “Hix,” was shot this weekend in northeast Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 on the corner of 13th Street and 4th Avenue NE. As reported by the Star Tribune and WCCO, singer and multi-instrumentalist Hix and his girlfriend, Katie Szczepaniak, were on their way to a Red Daughters show at the 331 Club when a car pulled over next to them. A robber jumped out, demanding their phones and wallets. As the thief began to walk away, the couple thought the encounter was over, but things took a turn for the worse when the robber suddenly turned around and shot Hix in the stomach.

Talking with the Star Tribune, Szczepaniak described the shooter as a “loose cannon.” She said, “the only words I remember him saying were, ‘Give me your phones and your wallets.'”

Strangers came to the rescue, and with police and an ambulance showing up within minutes, they were able to save Hix’s life. While he suffered internal injuries as a result of the shooting, he is expected to recover. But without health insurance, Hix’s medical bills are starting to pile up.

To take some of the weight off his shoulders, A GoFundMe was set up this weekend and has already raised more than $38,000. Efforts have also begun to get get the greater local music community involved. On Tuesday at 7 p.m., bandmate Paul Ray James will be playing at the 331 Club and donating the money he makes in tips to Hix’s GoFundMe. On Saturday at 8 p.m., Hix’s coworkers at Pizza New will also hold a fundraiser for him.

Red Daughters have been active in the Twin Cities for almost a decade, an indie rock band with a country influence. Red Daughters’ latest single, “White Roses,” was released in 2017; their most recent album is Dealer.

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.