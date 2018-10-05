Caravan du Nord heads to southern Minnesota with Sims, the Suburbs, Roe Family Singers, and Moore

Mina Moore performs at the Minnesota Zoo in July 2016, opening for Morris Day and the Time. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

This year’s Caravan du Nord kicks off in Faribault tonight: Friday, Oct. 5. Organized by the Minnesota Music Coalition (MMC) and sponsored by The Current, the series will also stop in Red Wing and Austin.

In Faribault, the MCC will host a Q&A with students at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School and have a social gathering at 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers — something Ellen Stanley, executive director of the MMC, says is an important way to connect with the community.

“Each one’s a little bit different, but we always include a social aspect so people can connect with artists, music supporters and industry professionals,” Stanley told The Current’s Jill Riley and Sean McPherson. “It’s also great for the local music community. The musicians who live in those towns can meet the artists and that’s really special. Every stop has a networking event that’s a free social hour open to the public, so even if you don’t go to the show, you can go to that.”

For the MMC, having its artists perform at venues that are meant for listening is also important to the organization.

“One of the big things we want to do if we’re supporting musicians and fostering wonderful spaces for their music to be heard, not just as background music,” Stanley said. “Not only do we want to make sure they get paid well, but we also want to make sure that audiences get to connect with their music, so part of that is showcasing them in great spaces. We have so many beautiful theaters in small towns that get underutilized for popular music and we like to partner with these venues that are interested in bringing new talent to their town.”

Click on the title of each event for more details.

Roe Family Singers

Jack Klatt

The Suburbs

Monica LaPlante

Sims

Mina Moore

Simone Cazares is a student at Saint Paul College. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.