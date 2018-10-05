Friday Five: deM atlaS, Elle PF, and more new Minnesota music videos

deM atlaS in "Can It Fall"

deM atlas – Bad Loves Company Visual EP

deM atlaS plays himself in this five-song visual EP, a taste of his upcoming debut album Bad Actress (out Oct. 19). Directed by Dave Wilson, the video is all absurdism, pleasure, and armadillos — and finally some peace. It includes “Tomorrow Party,” “Bad Loves Company,” “Music Man,” “Gratitude,” and “Can It Fall” in that order.

Elle PF – In My Head

Ranelle LaBiche brought on Adam J. Dunn and Kyle Franke to create the video for “In My Head,” which asks for patience and develops into a Flyleaf rager. It’s from Elle PF‘s debut album She Wrote It, out Oct. 12.

Wild Age – Vitamin

After releasing a couple of EPs, Minneapolis band Wild Age are ready to drop an album. Sea of Health will include seven songs, including the down-on-its-luck “Vitamin”; they’ll perform a release show at the 7th St Entry on Oct. 11.

Bijou Noir – The Spine In Your Back

Just as this song escalates, so does Andrea Solomun and Ema Janković’s choreography, directed by Joseph Hyrkas. The music is from Bijou Noir‘s We Are Alone Together.

JØUR – American Nightmare

JØUR performs at Welcome to the Goulson’s. Catch her Chiaroscuro album release at the Cedar Cultural Center on Oct. 11.