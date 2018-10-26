Friday Five: Graveyard Club, the Nightingale Trio, and more new Minnesota music videos

A still from Graveyard Club's "Witchcraft"

Graveyard Club – Witchcraft

It’s Graveyard Club season, that last week of October when spookiness zooms around town on a broomstick. Observe this period by watching the new Graveyard Club video, downloading “Witchcraft” here, and/or attending their single release show (featuring Holly Hansen as opener) tomorrow at the Parkway.

The Nightingale Trio – Sub O Salcie Pletoasă

The Nightingale Trio — Rachel LaViola, Nila Bala, and Sarah Larsson — sing a Romanian Orthodox hymn in Minneapolis’s Lakewood Memorial Chapel. Ayanna Woods arranged the gorgeous harmonies, and the trio’s implementation make the world fall away.

Vicky Emerson – Good Enough

Vicky Emerson and band perform “Good Enough” in the studio, prepping for the release of Emerson’s Steady Heart on Jan. 4, 2019. She’ll perform music from the new project at the Hook & Ladder on Nov. 2, co-headlining with Mother Banjo.

Kazyak – Belmonte

Inspired by a trip he took to South America, frontperson Peter Frey helped create “Belmonte,” off Kazyak‘s forthcoming album Reflection. They’ll open for Reuben and the Dark tonight at the 7th St Entry and release their full-length at Icehouse on November 16.

Faith Boblett – Clay

Women and girls sent videos of themselves to singer/songwriter Faith Boblett, and Kendra Boblett compiled them in “Clay.” The song is from Faith’s album-to-come, Enough, which she’ll release at the Turf Club on Nov. 29.