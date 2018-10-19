Friday Five: Little Man, Lucid VanGuard, and more new Minnesota music videos

Little Man – As One

Little Man go full-on psychedelic for this video, which features original artwork by Phaedra Odelle. If you’re interested in seeing “As One” live, go see the trio at the Hook & Ladder on Nov. 10.

Lucid VanGuard – Genetic Pool

Lucid VanGuard set up shop in the recently renovated Parkway Theater for a video shoot with Drifer Music Group. Their intro lasts a minute — then they launch into a catchy, tapestry-rich rock song.

Chansa – Outside

I’m glad someone’s enjoying these last couple weeks of above-freezing temperatures. Chansa‘s new song is gentle compared to his previous releases: a sunny South Minneapolis jam for the skate parks and backyard BBQs. Nate P. is behind the camera.

American Housewife – Alone Star State of Mind

American Housewife — aka Stephanie Paquin and Maureen Rudd — rock out in this video by Jeremy Ylvisaker. They’ll perform at the Landmark Center in St. Paul tonight.

Polygon Peach – Die For You

Is it just me, or does this feel like an old Police video? Polygon Peach put on safety glasses and lab coats to perform their infectious song.