Halloween 2018: Live music and more in the Twin Cities

Transmission is celebrating Halloween 1985. The most popular costume that year? Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. (Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Any holiday is a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy live events throughout the Twin Cities, but Halloween, in particular, seems to draw in a whole host of shows. This year is no different. From themed dance parties and costume contests to concerts that just so happen to fall on the days leading up to the holiday, there is plenty of live music to check out at the end of October.

Oct 26: Skalloween 2018

Turf Club, St. Paul

7 p.m., $10 advance, $12 at the door, 21+

Join the Turf Club on Friday for Skalloween 2018, which promises to be a night of variety. Performers include Space Monkey Mafia, The Prizefighters, RuDeGiRL, and the Wicked Bees. With genres ranging from the Prizefighters’ ’60s Jamaican reggae to RuDeGiRL’s covers of The Clash, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Find tickets here.

Oct 26: You Oughta Know Presents: Goosebump ‘n’ Grind — Haunted ’90s Dance Party at Uptown VFW

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW – Post 246, Minneapolis

9 p.m., $10 advance, $15 at the door, 21+

The 90s Preservation Society is set to DJ what is sure to be a bumping dance party at the Uptown VFW. Songs from ’90s classics such as Hocus Pocus and Scream will be playing all night long, and costumes are expected!

Find tickets here.

Oct 27: Lake Monster Bash: Halloween Music Fest

Lake Monster Brewing, St. Paul

12 p.m., $20 in advance and at the door (while supplies last), 21+

Lake Monster Brewing, The Current, and Get Knit present the best of what fall has to offer all in one event! Specialty beers will be on tap, the brewery’s patio will be open, and there will be plenty of live music. Performers include Al Church, Solid Gold, Field Report, the Pines, and Dead Horses.

Find tickets here.

Transmission Presents: Halloween 1985

Hell’s Kitchen, Minneapolis

DJ Jake Rudh will host a Stranger Things inspired Transmission at Hell’s Kitchen. Costumes are encouraged, and the vibe promises to be very ’80s. Note: tickets are sold out online, but Rudh recently posted on the Facebook page that there are 25 tickets at the door for the first 25 who show up!

Tickets are sold out.

Oct 27: Gramma’s Boyfriend

Icehouse, Minneapolis

10:30 p.m., $10 advance, $12 at the door, 21+

Colorful rock group Gramma’s Boyfriend will host a self-proclaimed “Halloween Ball” performance at Icehouse, including an additional performance by Maple + Beech.

Find tickets here.

Oct 28: Tank and the Bangas

First Avenue Mainroom, Minneapolis

7 p.m., $25, 18+

Tank and the Bangas’ music ranges from gospel to rock to folk, and they’ll take to the stage in the First Avenue Mainroom on Sunday, joined by “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia and jazz-funk group Naughty Professor.

Find tickets here.

Oct 30: Brockhampton

The Armory, Minneapolis

7:30 p.m., $37-$47, all ages

Brockhampton will stop at The Armory for their Twin Cities stop on their “I’ll Be There” North American tour.

Find tickets here.

Oct 31: Kiiara

Fine Line, Minneapolis

7 p.m., $20 advance $35 reserved balcony seating, 18+

Pop artist Kiiara will perform at Fine Line on Halloween with soul-pop artist Abir.

Find tickets here.

Oct 31: Night Moves

7th Street Entry, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $16, 18+

Rock ‘n’ roll hits the 7th Street Entry on Halloween with Night Moves. The bill also includes supporting acts Monica LaPlante, Love Sequence and the Cure cover band A Pink Dream.

Find tickets here.

Oct 31: First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party & Costume Contest

First Avenue Mainroom, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $10 advance $15 at the door, 18+

If you’re headed to First Avenue’s annual Halloween party, plan a creative costume to enter in the contest. (There is over $1,000 in cash prizes to be won!) Featuring: DJ Espada, DJ Keezy, MIKE 2600, Sophia Eris, DJ Smitty, and Roy Freedom.

Find tickets here.