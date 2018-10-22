Nathaniel Rateliff filmed a music video at the Turf Club and played a #MicroShow in the same day

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats at the Turf Club (Peter Ecklund | MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Back in early August, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats performed an eight-song MicroShow for fans of The Current at the Turf Club; an audience just one-seventh the size of their sold-out Palace Theatre gig the night before. Before playing “A Little Honey,” Rateliff told the MicroShow audience that they had been filming a music video for the next song at the Turf Club all day.

The video for “A Little Honey” features shots of the MicroShow, older couples in the crowd, and the band hanging out in the basement Clown Lounge. The song comes from their 2018 release, Tearing at the Seams, and the video is being marketed alongside another release: a craft chocolate line developed by your favorite roots-rock band.

The flavor “A Little Honey” boasts Costa Rican cacao, organic honey, blood orange and marigold petals. You can buy it on the band’s website and proceeds will go to Denver Urban Garden, which works to bring sustainable community gardens to the band’s hometown, and The Marigold Project, Rateliff’s foundation he started last year that supports nonprofit organizations fighting to help relieve issues of economic and social injustice.

You watch the full MicroShow below, and a read review of the album Tearing at the Seams by Bill DeVille here.