Photos: Mitski gets moody at First Avenue

Mitski at First Avenue on Oct. 27, 2018. All photos by Emmet Kowler for MPR.

For every bit of buzz Mitski has earned this year, she’s no new artist. Her 2018 release Be the Cowboy is her fifth album, following up her 2016 breakout Puberty 2. That said, it’s no small feat for any artist to sell out a whole tour, and that’s exactly what Mitski has done on her current U.S. run. Last night, it brought her to First Avenue in Minneapolis, where she thrilled each fan, longtime or just-baptized into the circle.

Mitski spent the first half of the show rather walled off, gazing down and performing austere choreography. During “I Don’t Smoke,” she pantomined smoking, swinging her fingers up to her mouth and back in time. “Washing Machine Heart” saw her shaking in the appliance’s turbulent, rumbling way.

But later on, she started getting looser with the crowd. Referencing her past performances at the 7th St Entry, the smaller room next door, she said she’d always been curious what it would be like to play the Mainroom. “Well, this is what it’s like,” she said, and she noted how honored she was to join the lineage of performers at the well-known rock club.

The First Ave crowd simply adored Mitski. Some left after Overcoats, having bought tickets just to see the lovable New York pop duo. But those who stayed gushed about the headliner, lifting her to idol status. I’m not sure I’d go that far, but I wholly enjoyed the night of thoughtful, heartfelt performance.

– Cecilia Johnson

Overcoats

Mitski

Mitski stops by The Current studios on Saturday, October 27, 2018 for a session that will broadcast at 5 p.m. that day.