Friday Five: Ryan and Pony, Holy Hannah!, and more new Minnesota music videos

Ryan and Pony - "Fast As I Can" screenshot

Ryan and Pony – Fast As I Can

Ryan and Pony of the Melismatics become anime characters in this video by Sara Miscavage. Check out their monster battle and super-catchy single before seeing them at the Turf Club on Dec. 19.

Holy Hannah! – Time Machine

Looks beachy, sounds fevered. Established Twin Cities vocalist Hannah van der Hoff strikes out as Holy Hannah!, dosed with reverb and saturation in the video for “Time Machine.” She’ll open for Dirt Train tonight at the Terminal Bar.

Sister Species – Flatline

Sister Species contrast their elaborate music video trilogy with a simple video of drone footage by the Mississippi River. “Flatline” leads off their new album Heavy Things Do Move.

Another Heaven – IE

Meet sludgegaze band Another Heaven, who’ll release their debut album FOR EVER FOR EVER FOR EVER FOR EVER FOR EVER FOR EVER on Dec. 14 via Ecstattic Studio.

Finesse – Waiting Game

We’ll begin as we started, nodding through an ’80s-inspired jam. Finesse, who brand themselves as a “guilt-ridden pop” duo, suggest the Pet Shop Boys in this Ryan Olcott-produced single. See them at the 7th St Entry with XOXO Tech and Lunch Duchess on Dec. 9.