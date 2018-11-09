Friday Five: Swamp Dogg, Maria Isa, and more new Minnesota music videos

Swamp Dogg and his ex in "Sex With Your Ex"

Swamp Dogg – Sex With Your Ex

You know, I understand why this one has almost as many thumbs-downs as thumbs-ups on YouTube. But you can’t say it’s not bold. Directed by Minneapolis rap duo Nazeem & Spencer Joles, “Sex With Your Ex” is wild. Not only does it involve a split-screen make-out and dirty Rorschach tests, this raunchy video stars Swamp Dogg‘s actual ex. We’ll see if they leave his Nov. 15 Turf Club show together.

Maria Isa – Confusion

SotaRican artist Maria Isa released her album Sasa for Election Day on Nov. 6, and “Confusion” is one of the most fun tracks. Enjoy the corresponding video, full of swag and Maria Isa’s own Chihuahua.

GRAYSHOT – Misinformation

So much strut. Ryan Lance from the Blenders stars in this monument of Lake Street style, eventually joined by GRAYSHOT band members Aaron Ankrum, Christian Ankrum, and Reese Kling. GRAYSHOT will open for Crooked Colours at the 7th St Entry on Nov. 13.

David Huckfelt – You Get Got

The Pines’ David Huckfelt brings the mood down, playing for a crowd of slow dancers at the Minneapolis Eagles #34. His album Stranger Angels doesn’t come out until Feb. 2019, but you can hear him perform it early at the Parkway Theater on Nov. 16.

Anna Stine – Bicycle (Intro)

Anna Stine‘s “Bicycle (Intro)” is strangely calming — soaked with bokeh, ebbing and flowing over the sound of a coasting bike. For more from Stine, listen to her recent in-studio session at The Current’s Radio Heartland — or attend her Nov. 13 show at Honey.