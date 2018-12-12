First Avenue exhibit to open in May 2019 at the Minnesota History Center

A First Avenue show calendar from 1986.

The iconic music venue First Avenue will be the subject of a new exhibition at the Minnesota History Center opening in May 2019. The exhibit, “First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota’s Mainroom,” will feature everything from memorabilia of the bands that have adorned the stages since the venue’s inception, to the “scenes, sounds and stories” that have made this landmark remarkable.

The exhibit is based on the Minnesota Historical Press Society’s book First Avenue: Minnesota’s Mainroom, written by local author Chris Riemenschneider. Drawing heavily on the Minnesota Historical Society’s own collections, the book showcases historical moments and stories behind the rise of some of Minnesota’s most iconic bands including the Replacements, Soul Asylum, Babes in Toyland and our purple icon, Prince. Starting with the historic first performance by Joe Cocker on April 3rd, 1970, the book spans the club’s five-decade history. Insights from musicians, employees, and regulars who patronized the club are all included in the chronicles.

The Minnesota History Center exhibit is set to open on May 4, 2019. In the meantime, The Current will party in First Avenue’s Mainroom to celebrate our 14th anniversary, on Jan. 18 and 19.