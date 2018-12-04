First Avenue releases new holiday sweaters, with a subtle nod to Prince

Photos courtesy First Avenue

Minnesota music landmark First Avenue has teamed up with Minneapolis retailer Ragstock to create a pair of holiday sweaters sure to catch the eyes of local music fans. Ragstock, a thrift chain with locations that have become go-to destinations for holiday sweater shoppers, helped create two “ugly” Christmas sweaters adorned with the First Ave logo and the iconic white stars that decorate the venue’s exterior — complete with, on the black version, a single gold star in Prince’s honor.

“We love the idea of being able to share a piece of First Avenue with family and friends over the holidays,” said Dayna Frank, owner of First Avenue, in a press release. “And we don’t take ourselves too seriously when it comes to our knitwear.”

The black sweater is available at First Avenue and at the Depot Tavern, while the red sweater is offered exclusively from Ragstock and will be available in stores beginning Wednesday, Dec. 5. The black sweater is also available at First Avenue’s website, along with other gifts including Lego models of First Avenue and the 7th St Entry.