Friday Five: Judith Hill, Capitol Sons, and more new Minnesota music videos

Judith Hill in "Back In Time"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Every week, I write a Friday Five music video round-up early on Friday morning. I enjoy the routine, but that’s not the only reason I wait until the last minute to blog these; I appreciate the flexibility I have to add new videos at the last minute. That’s what happened with today’s headline video.

My professional relationship with Judith Hill began back in 2015, when I watched her perform at Paisley Park with Prince. Through the years, my heart has ached for her, barely grasping the magnitude of her grief since Prince’s death. But it looks like time is helping her heal. The following video, an epic project filled with precipitation and Ravi Dhar’s grand direction, was due to come out in April 2016. She finally released it into the public yesterday afternoon.

Judith Hill – “Back In Time”

“This video was scheduled to be released in April 2016,” writes singer/songwriter and Prince intimate Judith Hill. “But due to Prince’s passing, I decided to cancel its release. As time has passed, I am now ready to share this with everyone. He was very excited about this video coming out. It’s time I let it have its place in the world.”

Capitol Sons – “Pollyanna”

It’s not every day you get a music video referencing an Eleanor H. Porter book. “Pollyanna” is a rock song from Capitol Sons‘ album Rose-Colored World. You can see them live at Mayslack’s on Jan. 11.

Peter Miller – “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

From here, we’re just diving into sad holiday songs. Peter Miller from We Are The Willows takes to his guitar to pick out this old tune, a Frank Loesser composition sung by Ella Fitzgerald, The Orioles, and Nancy Wilson. I don’t know that I’ve ever heard his voice sound better.

Good Night Gold Dust – “River” (Joni Mitchell cover)



Good Night Gold Dust‘s Laura Schultz sings Joni Mitchell’s well-loved Christmas downer while Michelle Roche accompanies her on piano. Schultz’s gorgeous performance makes me feel like crying in a bathtub, so we’re really nailing this sad holiday theme.

The Minor Fall – “Christmas Dream”

Guitarist Jeremy Ylvisaker continues his foray into video, directing the first-ever release from Minnesota band The Minor Fall (Matt Patrick and Jake Armerding). The duo stumbled upon the song, written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and originally recorded by Perry Como, and drenched it in reverb for this cover.