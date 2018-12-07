Friday Five: Static Panic, Emily Haavik & the 35s, and more new Minnesota music videos

A still from Static Panic's "The Crazy Thing"

Static Panic – The Crazy Thing

Static Panic‘s first music video is an animated project by Wisconsiner Jake Huffcut. For more on this “discolicious” band: The Current selected their EP Chrome as one of 10 Notable Albums of 2018, and they’ll perform at First Avenue’s Best New Bands show on Jan. 4.

Emily Haavik & the 35s – Ease Back

“The cold was a killer,” Emily Haavik sings amidst Northwoods snow. Haavik and the 35s’ first full-length, Ease Back, comes out this weekend. See them in Duluth tonight at Blackist Beer or in Minneapolis tomorrow, Dec. 8, at the Aster Cafe.

Brian DeRemer – The Lighthouse

Watch as artist Matt Semke draws Brian DeRemer‘s Mi Hija cover art penstroke by penstroke. DeRemer will perform a free show at the 331 Club on Dec. 11.

LowRay – 8 Track Tapes

LowRay return to Friday Five with a punchy lyric video for “8 Track Tapes,” a song from their album Friends and the Fakers. They’ll perform with Mary Bue and Dylan Hicks’ bands on Dec. 23 at First Avenue.

Kremblems – Christmas Time Is Here

The Kremblems collective — which includes Lucid VanGuard, 26 BATS!, Warren Thomas Fenzi, and Christian Wheeler & His Band — wrote an original Christmas song to kick up holiday cheer and awareness of their December Icehouse residency. On Dec. 11, Lucid VanGuard will perform with Humbird and Joe Kopel. Dec. 18 will feature Christian Wheeler & His Band with Fringe Pipes. And on Dec. 26, the grand finale, 26 BATS! will release their debut album with Dua opening.