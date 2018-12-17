Morris Day’s ‘Tales from the Tour Bus’ featured in Mike Judge animated series

Mike Judge introduces Morris Day on "Mike Judge Presents: Tales From the Tour Bus."

Morris Day is front and center in the latest episode of Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus. Along with some old friends and foes, much of the episode concentrates on the rivalry Day and Prince publicly shared from the beginning of their relationship to their last, emotional, meeting.

The show, narrated by Judge, is biographical in nature and uses a technique called rotoscoping to create realistic-looking animation. In just 30 minutes, the show incorporates performance footage, photos, and interviews with several well-known Minnesota figures. Among interviewees are producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, members of the Time, and Prince’s former tour manager, Alan Leeds. The interviews candidly and humorously describe everything from memorable lamps and a juice maker to the significance of Day’s famous onstage grooming.

Judge is also known for creating the MTV comedy Beavis and Butt-head as well as co-creating King of the Hill, and current television series Silicon Valley. Judge also wrote and produced the cult classic film Office Space. Other episodes of Tales from the Tour Bus have spotlighted artists including Rick James, George Clinton, Bootsy Collins, and James Brown.

If you are having a “case of the Mondays,” this episode is currently available on Cinemax. New episodes of Mike Judge Presents: Tales from the Tour Bus typically air Friday evenings at 9 p.m. Below, check out a clip from the episode in which Day describes the first time he met Prince.

Marla Khan-Schwartz is a writer who is most inspired while eating dessert.