‘Blowin’ in the wind’ for Budweiser: Here’s what we know about music in Super Bowl LIII ads

Sponsor

Sponsor

Whether or not you’re an avid football fan, it’s likely that you still watch the Super Bowl for the ads — and advertisers know it. Aside from the halftime performance by Maroon 5, music stars will feature in a few of those outrageous commercials. Among them: Bob Dylan, Chance the Rapper, and the Backstreet Boys.

Budweiser is keeping its classic puppy-and-horses theme and throwing in Duluth-born music legend Bob Dylan’s song “Blowin’ in the Wind” to promote their use of wind power as an alternative energy source. Dylan’s folksy voice sings, “the answer is blowin’ in the wind,” as Budweiser-branded windmills are seen scattered across the California countryside scene “for a better tomorrow.”

PepsiCo, with its clout in the soda pop and potato chip industry, says that it will have Michael Bublé in a Bubly sparkling water ad, Cardi B. and Lil’ Jon in a Pepsi soda ad, and Chance the Rapper with the Backstreet Boys in a Doritos ad.

Though PepsiCo has dominated the ad spot market, Mercedes Benz and the dating app Bumble will try to keep up with celebrity features. Ludacris will be in the luxury car brand’s commercial, while Serena Williams will be making an appearance on Bumble’s ad with the campaign title “The Ball is in Her Court,” encouraging women to make the first move in dating, friendship, and business. Rita Ora’s song “Soul Survivor” will be the soundtrack to accompany the montage of Williams on the court.