Friday Five: St. Paul Peterson, Yam Haus, and more new Minnesota music videos

St. Paul Peterson in "You Got 2 Love"

St. Paul Peterson – “You Got 2 Love”

St. Paul Peterson funked around in Prince’s orbit for decades, filling in as a replacement member of the Time and serving a short-lived stint as bassist/vocalist in the Family (now known as fDeluxe). He’d soon depart (and break up) the latter band in search of a solo career, but all is forgiven now, and Family member Jellybean Johnson is one of the many musicians and celebrities to cameo at the end of this music video. Peterson celebrates the new single by offering a free download at The Current’s Song of the Day and performing tonight at Icehouse.

Yam Haus – “Spoke Too Soon (Stargazer Sessions)”

Yam Haus will follow up their pop album Stargazer with Stargazer Sessions: a live-in-studio project featuring six reinterpretations of Stargazer songs and this new one called “Spoke Too Soon.” The Hudson, WI band have several videos on the way, but this one gets my pick for the novelty of it all. They’ll perform these arrangements at the Aster Cafe’s River Room in a sold-out show on Feb. 8.

Maple & Beech – “Side-Eye”

Maple & Beech return to Friday Five with “Side-Eye,” a slightly ominous trip directed by J Klaye. According to frontperson Tyler Tholl, the song is about “how difficult it can be to change.” Tholl stars in the video with a static and then whirling turn, and horns cut the creepiness just enough to let you chair-dance along. The seven-piece will celebrate the single’s release with Van Stee, Mayyadda, and Northing at the Hook & Ladder on Feb. 22.

iLLism – “Bet”

Wife-and-husband duo iLLism stunt with a sports car during this call to bet on yourself. They’ll release their album iLLuminate at the Amsterdam Bar & Hall on Jan. 18.

Julia Christi Ann – “Giving Up (Live)”

Minnesota singer/songwriter Julia Christi Ann offers a soothing end to today’s Friday Five, sharing a live recording of her song “Giving Up.”