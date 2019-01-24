Low to headline benefit concert for Boomchucks’ Jamie Ness, injured in a fall

Jamie Ness soundchecking for a Boomchucks performance at Glensheen. (Jay Gabler/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

This Saturday, Jan. 26, four Duluth acts are helping north country musician Jamie Ness cover the cost of medical and dental bills after a workplace accident. The “Medical/Dental Relief Party” at the Rex Bar in Duluth’s Fitger’s Hotel will include music from Low, Jerree Small, Ingeborg Von Agassiz, and Kyle Ollah, as well as live painting and a silent auction with items donated from local businesses and artists.

Jamie Ness is a member of Duluth band the Boomchucks, and brother of former Duluth mayor Don Ness. He has worked as a house painter for over 20 years, and in October, he suffered a 20-foot fall off of a ladder while painting. The fall left Ness with a number of injuries, as well as $25,000 in medical and dental bills that his insurance will not cover. Ness has not been able to work since the accident, leaving him without a source of income.

Ness’ family created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his medical bills, and it’s already reached over $15,000 of its $25,000 goal in the past two months.

“Over a month later, Jamie still tires easily and doesn’t always recognize the physical impact of the trauma and his initial facial surgery,” reads the description of the GoFundMe campaign written by Ness’s family. “It will be some time before he is able to work. Family continues to help, but Jamie’s savings are depleted and he is not able to cover expenses for food, utilities, transportation, and supporting his two kids.

“Jamie has been generous with his time and music over the years; supporting good causes and willing to be there for others,” the statement continues. More information about the concert can be found via GoFundMe.