Minnesota musicians pay tribute to the late great Willie Murphy

Willie Murphy, 2017. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Though the Twin Cities lost the local R&B legend Willie Murphy earlier this week, he is far from forgotten. From fans and fellow Minnesotan musicians alike, here are just a few of the tributes to the “godfather” of the Minneapolis music scene that have spread on social media since the musician’s death.

Willie also told us about the history of the West Bank scene after the 400 Bar closed in 2013. https://t.co/NWCw0dhd05 — Andrea Swensson (@SlingshotAnnie) January 13, 2019

Peace out old man…it was cool to do a set or two with you! Posted by Eric Austin on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Always dug the chat I had with Willie Murphy back in 2012 for that Twin Cities Funk & Soul comp. RIP Brother 🙏https://t.co/VQK7XUagkB — Danny Sigelman (@paper_sleeves) January 13, 2019

Woke up to sad news today. My old friend Willie Murphy passed away. He played on my first albums, he was Bonnie Raitts first producer and backing band Wilie Murphy and the Bumblebees. R.I.P Wilie Murphy Posted by Olé Ask on Sunday, January 13, 2019

RIP Willie Murphy. I was just studying his work for the vinyl release at the library. Legend. https://t.co/HoD3zadUl8 — Toki Wright (@mrwrighttc) January 13, 2019

RIP, Willie. Thanks for paving the way for all of us. #williemurphyhttps://t.co/FVW0pCq5bG — Dark River Lion (@darkriverlion) January 14, 2019

R.I.P. Willie Murphy: music pioneer, Minnesota music legend, and master musician. Your contribution will not be forgotten. Posted by Owen Husney on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Willie Murphy was my introduction to Minneapolis' West Bank R.I.P. Willie https://t.co/HhpuCmdLpI — David Daniels (@rootswriter) January 13, 2019

Damn. The first guy I got into when I happened upon the West Bank music scene. The king of the 400 Bar and a man of impeccable taste in music. RIP Willie. Posted by Pete Sandvik on Sunday, January 13, 2019

It is with a heavy heart that we share the tragic news that Willie Murphy has passed away. We had turned to him for… Posted by Bitter Roots on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Willie MurphyThank you everyone who checked in yesterday about Willie, either on FB or on the phone. I learned from… Posted by Chris Osgood on Monday, January 14, 2019

RIP Willie Murphy pic.twitter.com/FYYQ2zRmO0 — Zen Warrior Beret (@zenwarriorberet) January 14, 2019

We lost another great musician the legendary Willie Murphy…RIP https://t.co/LbDhGeJyEH — RDOLSON (@RDOLSON) January 13, 2019

So sad to hear the news of the passing of Willie Murphy, a Mpls music legend who rubbed elbows with Janis Joplin and so many legends of Rock n Roll! https://t.co/5ad1u5KuMh — Skydoll (@skydollband) January 13, 2019

I hope you're out there smiling somewhere, Willie Murphy. — Terry Walsh (@belfastcowboy) January 13, 2019

:( godspeed Willie Murphy 💜 — theyself (@theyself) January 13, 2019

Brilliant obit @ChrisRstrib of the brilliance and struggles of #WillieMurphy. Seemed like he was just always around. https://t.co/tAl7stiJAY — Chemisty Set Mpls (@ChemistrySetMN) January 14, 2019

Palmer's Bar posted on Facebook that Willie Murphy has died. Pour one out. – "A musician has always been a marginal person in society, I think, which is why I don’t get any Social Security. I’ve never had a job.” https://t.co/B0io5PNtyp — Matt Helgeson (@MattHelgeson) January 13, 2019

Willie Murphy… Forever in my heart and soul… <3 Forever and ever and ever…. 💙https://t.co/etJuu0aTuF https://t.co/etJuu0aTuF — Sofie Reed (@SofieReed) January 13, 2019

Gonna listen to as much of the Willie Murphy canon as possible today. This is a great place to start, a really fun record! Posted by Mic Tienken on Monday, January 14, 2019

Wow some sad news Coming out of Minnesota's Blues Seen this Morning…Mr West Bank himself has Passed Away..The White… Posted by Spike Stephan on Sunday, January 13, 2019