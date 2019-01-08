New Monday night jazz series to kick off at Icehouse

Icehouse. (Illustration by Allegra Lockstadt for The Current)

The day drummer JT Bates announced the end of his longtime series, JT’s Jazz Implosion, was a sad day for the Twin Cities jazz community. Bates had been running the series for more than 20 years and many musicians and fans were disappointed to see a boon to the experimental jazz scene grow suddenly disappear. But as one series came to a close, another one has opened. Starting in February, Icehouse will be initiating a new jazz series that will be curated by a different jazz musician every month.

Drummer Davu Seru will be kicking off the series, Monday Night Jazz @ Icehouse, with his new quartet Motherless Dollar. He’ll curate the music for the rest of the month before, in March, handing the reins back to Bates, who plans to enlist local and out-of-town musicians. Then, in April, guitarist Zacc Harris will feature artists on the record label he runs, Shifting Paradigm.

Following Seru, Bates, and Harris the music for Monday Night Jazz @ Icehouse will be chosen by musicians Todd Clouser; Dave Power; Noah Ophoven-Baldwin; Bryan Nichols; Chris Hepola; George Cartwright and Dosh; Cody McKinney; and Mankwe Ndosi.

Other changes to jazz at Icehouse include an earlier start time of 8 p.m. and a new dinner-and-show package. More information is available on Icehouse’s website.

Simone Cazares is a student at St. Catherine University. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.