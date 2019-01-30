Watch Lizzo delight with ‘Juice’ on ‘Ellen’

Ellen DeGeneres slid in for a pose with Lizzo and her crew at the end of Tuesday's performance.

As anticipated, singer-songwriter-rapper-flutist Lizzo killed it on Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Performing her recently released single, “Juice,” Lizzo weaved through the energetic audience in her sparkly, bright pink outfit as her dance crew added to the song’s party vibes with their moves. The performance ended with a flute solo by Lizzo and a pose with Ellen.

The day before her appearance on Ellen, Lizzo announced the release date (April 19) of her next album, Cuz I Love You, and her spring tour — which includes a show at St. Paul’s Palace Theatre on May 5.