Friday Five: Baby Boys, deM atlaS, and more new Minnesota music videos

Baby Boys - "Kinky Toe"

Baby Boys – "Kinky Toe"

Here’s a cool new band for you: Baby Boys, aka Jake Luppen and Nathan Stocker from Hippo Campus plus Caleb Hinz of the Happy Children. In writing and recording their five-song EP I’m Set (out March 1), the trio sought a low-pressure environment and the freedom to have fun. “Kinky Toe” is their first single, apparently referencing one of Hinz’s digits after a “tequila-fueled foot injury.”

deM atlaS – “Pneumonia”

As deM atlaS continues touring the U.S. with Atmosphere, he’s supporting his album Bad Actress with a music video for “Pneumonia.” The song pairs blunt verse and a bouncy beat to rebuke a relationship, and Tazbah Chavez directed the seaside video.

The Bad Man – “Angels”

As far as I can tell, there’s not much of a narrative to the Bad Man‘s “Angels” video, but there is a lot of Ben Hintz on saxophone, Peter Memorich’s growling vocals, and general goofing around. For more of the same, stop by the 7th St Entry tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 9) for sets by the Bad Man and last week’s Friday Fivers Eleganza!.

Wayo – “Loco”

Wayo and perennial producer Eirwolf return with Solo Low and this video for “Loco,” shot by iDonKenneth at St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis.

Dichotomy – “Fortunately”

If you enjoy music-themed beer, buckle up. Day Block Brewing Company in Minneapolis is about to release a “Dichotomy” coffee kolsch named after this rocking band. Of course, Dichotomy will perform a set to mark the occasion. The party goes down at Day Block on Feb. 16.