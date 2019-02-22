Friday Five: Lizzo, David Huckfelt & Amelia Meath, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lizzo in "Cuz I Love You"

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

Another month leading up to the release of Lizzo‘s third album, another sensational music video. “Cuz I Love You” is the title track from said album, a song about falling in love accompanied by what The Fader calls a “holy weep-fest” on video. Lizzo plays a very sold-out show at the Palace Theatre on May 5.

David Huckfelt – “Heart, Wherever (feat. Amelia Meath)”

David Huckfelt (The Pines) and Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso, Mountain Man) sing “Heart, Wherever” from Huckfelt’s solo album Stranger Angels (out today). The song’s title “comes from the Lakota translation for their beloved Black Hills, ‘Paha Sapa,'” Huckfelt says — “meaning the heart of everything that is.”

Sprig of That – “Cluck Old Hen”

Sprig of That combines violin (Isabel Dammann), tabla (Krissy Bergmark), and guitar (Ilan Blanck) into one “newgrass” sound. Their version of traditional favorite “Cluck Old Hen” is from their just-released, self-titled debut EP.

Telamones – “Fitz”

Farmington natives Telamones (Chris Wald on guitar/vocals and Zach Gonet on drums/vocals) bring you “Fitz,” hard-rocking and not too fancy in any way. Christian Spraungel and Mike Larson handle the video.

Capital Sons – “Anchor”

Two people clean up each other’s messes in a sweet Capital Sons video directed by Hunter Christy. The band performs tonight at the Big Turn Music Fest in Red Wing, Minn.