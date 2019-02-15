Friday Five: The Cactus Blossoms, jeremy messersmith, and more new Minnesota music videos

The Cactus Blossoms - "Got A Lotta Love"

This month, the Cactus Blossoms set up shop in Minneapolis’s Bockley Gallery and performed “Got A Lotta Love,” a tender song co-written with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, from their upcoming album Easy Way (out March 1). WXPN has more info here.

Inside Voice – “Do You Remember When Your Heart Was Wild?”

Peter Miller and Hilary James are Inside Voice, who’ve shared a new live video taken during a recent show at Moon Palace Books. It’s not as straightforward as some performance videos; Miller borrowed images from the New York Public Library’s digital archive and experimented with picture-in-picture techniques. Inside Voice will perform a SXSW tour kick-off on February 20 at the Warming House in Minneapolis.

Katy Vernon – “In Your Shoes (for Daisy)”

Katy Vernon shares an upbeat tune inspired by an old Mother’s Day card she received from her daughter. It’s from her upcoming album Suit Of Hearts, out May 17.

Digital Parts – “super_8s”

Digital Parts is a new project from Don House and Danny O’Brien, collaborators in DEM YUUT and veterans in Minnesota music. Their super 8_s project is full of lovely, improvised ambient music — “fantastic yoga playlist stuff,” as House puts it. This title track video features Super 8 footage archived by House’s grandfather. See the duo live on the March 13 date of Under Violet and Dusty Heart’s Icehouse residency.

John David & the Jerks – “Ever Hear”

Avid Current listeners might recognize a couple of familiar voices at the top of this video. John David & the Jerks fans will recognize the voice that follows, that of John David himself singing “Ever Hear” at the 7th St Entry.

Bonus: jeremy messersmith – “Sweep Me Off My Feet”

