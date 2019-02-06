Watch Lizzo light up the stage on ‘Fallon’

Lizzo performs on 'The Tonight Show.' (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Lizzo is on. a. roll.

The Minneapolis-based rapper and singer brought the party to The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week. This week, Lizzo literally “lit up like a crystal ball” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after Fallon introduced her as one of his favorite new artists.

While Lizzo outshone the disco ball that hung above the stage, her dancers did their body rolls and hip swings to her song “Juice” from her upcoming album Cuz I Love You. The audience gave a standing ovation for the “unbelievable” (as Fallon himself put it) performance.