Celebrating Prince: Your April guide to events in the Twin Cities

The New Power Generation perform at the Dakota, 2018. (Emmet Kowler for MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

Looking for ways to celebrate the life of Prince in April? Here is a list of local events around the Twin Cities.

Prince Family Dance Party 2019

Saturday, April 20

Excelsior Brewing Company, Excelsior

11 a.m., free

This second annual Prince event has everything you need to celebrate, including a Purple-Rain-inspired soda. Dance the afternoon away with the family while enjoying food vendors and face painting. Once the kids are in bed, come back at 8 p.m. for a Prince Tribute party featuring Jacuzzi Puma. Donations accepted on behalf of Purple Playground.

More information about this event here.

Prince Tribute Crawl (2nd Annual)

Saturday, April 20

508 Bar, Minneapolis

4 p.m., $10-$25, 21+

If you want to get some steps in while honoring the Purple One, you may want to join this pub crawl. Participating bars plan to create Prince-themed cocktails as well as provide live entertainment. A ticket purchase allows free cover to all of the venues. Profits go to local charities.

Tickets and information here.

Dearly Beloved: Join us for a Prince Tribute

Saturday, April 20

Pinot’s Palette, St. Louis Park

7 p.m., $38

Get ready to paint the evening purple while rocking out to Prince. Local artists will help you paint a purple masterpiece while you perhaps sip on a glass of wine. Purple attire recommended.

Tickets and information here.

Purple Rain (1984): 35mm Presentation

Sunday, April 21

The Parkway Theater, Minneapolis

4 p.m./7:30 p.m., $9

Relive the nostalgia of seeing Purple Rain in 35mm, just like it was presented to eager audiences in 1984. Sip on an originally crafted and movie-inspired cocktail by the Parkway’s mixologist, and soak up the movie’s everlasting influences.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince Sip and Paint Party

Sunday, April 21

Creative Hearts MN and Glow 808, St. Paul

5 p.m., $45/$60

Paint your very own portrait of Prince while listening to a live D.J. inspire you with Prince’s vast catalog of music. Sip on a signature drink, and play Prince trivia while you paint the night away.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince Legacy Tours at the Capri

April 22-25

Capri Theater, Minneapolis

Times Vary, $20

Check out the original theater where it all began: from photos of Prince’s first 1979 gig to an intimate tour of the Capri, this informative experience is a must before the new theater opens in 2020.

Tickets and more information here.

The Paisley 5&Dime Presents: Celebration 2019 Kickoff Party at Gluek’s

Wednesday, April 24

Gluek’s Restaurant and Bar, Minneapolis

6 p.m., $31.21

Enjoy an evening of music and laughter while listening to the comedy of Travis Thurman and Jessica Rivera live on stage at Gluek’s. Join DJ SPooKY, DJ DLP, and DJ Nevermind to celebrate 25 years since the release of The Black Album. Ticket holders will also have an opportunity to participate in a special authors spotlight event earlier that day that includes thoughts from The Current’s Andrea Swensson on her book Got to Be Something Here.

Tickets and more information here.

Starr Party II

Wednesday, April 24

The Pourhouse, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $20, 21+

Celebrate with the Prince community by enjoying an evening of dancing, free henna and free hugs. The second annual event will feature music from DJ Hightop (aka Alphonso Starr), and vocals from Martin Kember.

Tickets and more information here.

Sound 80 Studio Tours

Wednesday, April 24 and Monday, April 29

Orfield Lab, Minneapolis

Times vary, $20

Minneapolis music historian Kristen Zschomler leads tours of the famed studio where Prince recorded his demos, and where Bob Dylan recorded much of Blood on the Tracks.

Tickets and more information here.

The Jellybean Johnson Experience Presents Nothing Compares 2P

Thursday, April 25

Minnesota Music Cafe, St. Paul

7 p.m., $20

Join original Prince band member Jellybean Johnson, as he plays music throughout the evening at this event that features many local bands celebrating not only the life of Prince, but Minnesota music. Bands include iLLism, Seismic City, Corey Medina and Brothers, the Smitty Pit, L*A*W* and the Planet 12 Movement, as well as many other special guests.

Tickets and information here.

Prince 365 Party After the Park

Thursday, April 25

508 Bar and Restaurant, Minneapolis

9 p.m., $22, 21+

If you are looking for an event where you may hear more than just the hits, join DJ Lenka Paris and Peter Bravestrong for a night of dancing and giveaways.

Tickets and more information here.

Celebration 2019

Paisley Park, Chanhassen

April 25-28, Ticket prices vary, per event

Join former Prince collaborators and friends for a four-day celebration at Paisley Park. Events will include live music, panel discussions, and unique presentations about the prolific artist’s life and legacy. Several different ticket types are available and depending on which package you choose, it may include entrance to the Prince: In Concert on the Big Screen event at The Armory. Panelists, performers and speakers include Jesse Z, The Revolution, Funk Soldiers, as well as many others who are eager to share this special event with the public.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince: In Concert and on the Big Screen, presented by Paisley Park

Friday, April 26

The Armory, Minneapolis

8 p.m., $65 and up, All Ages

This not-to-be missed event will feature newly remastered and never-before-released audio and video of Prince. An all-star ensemble of musicians who once performed with Prince will accompany the audio and video live on stage. The experience will showcase Prince’s sound and the unique energy that he brought to his audience.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince 365 Purple Perkins Pancakes Late Night Part Deux

April 26-27

Perkins Restaurants, Chanhassen

11 p.m. to 6 a.m., $7

If you have a case of the late-night munchies, you may consider indulging in some purple pancakes while listening to live DJ Brother Jules at this family-friendly restaurant that sits close to Paisley Park.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince Rooftop Celebration: A Purple Dance Party

Friday, April 26

Union Rooftop, Minneapolis

10 p.m., Tickets available soon, 21+

A former Prince DJ, Larry Peace will help celebrate the Purple One by spinning some deep cuts, old school classics and hits. Presented by Flip Phone, this event will certainly help you relive some of your greatest dance moves and grooves.

Tickets and more information here.

Prince Drag Brunch

Saturday, April 27

Union Rooftop, Minneapolis

10a.m./12:30p.m., $12

Starring Vincent the Destroyer, Damien D’Luxe, and Cee Russell, buy your tickets to attend the infamous Union Rooftop drag brunch. Gussy up in your best purple attire and get ready to rock out while dining on the Union’s weekend menu.

Tickets and more information here.

The New Power Generation: Tribute to Prince’s Legacy

Saturday, April 27

The Fine Line Music Cafe

11 p.m., $50/$75/$175, 21+

Once labeled by Prince as his “best band ever,” the New Power Generation will pay tribute to their iconic mentor at a late-night event packed with music. NPG not only have plans to play music from their time with Prince, but hits from all stages of Prince’s career.

Tickets and more information here.

Love 2 the 9’s

Saturday, April 27

The Parkway Theater, Minneapolis

11 p.m., $55/$65

Join Prince’s longtime keyboardist Tommy Barbarella on the grand piano, accompanied by vocalist Julius Collins for an evening of music and storytelling about the life and legacy of Prince. Along with Petar Janic on percussion and Jeremy Ylvisaker on guitar, this late-night acoustic set will be played against an intimate backdrop. The Parkway’s mixologist will also have a Prince-inspired cocktail to sip on while taking in the ambiance.

Tickets and more information here.