Channy Leaneagh (Polica, Roma di Luna) breaks back while clearing ice dam, launches recovery fund

This year’s harsh winter has brought sheets of snow and ice to the Twin Cities, creating dangerous conditions for homeowners. Last week, local singer-songwriter Channy Leaneagh (Poliça, Roma di Luna) fell and broke her back while trying to clear ice dams from the roof of her house. A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to cover Leaneagh’s medical bills while the singer is recovering.

“Thankfully she is expected to make a full recovery and is already walking a bit with the help of a very fashionable back brace,” according to the GoFundMe campaign, “but the mounting medical bills, need for ongoing childcare, and inability to work or perform for the next four to five months has created quite a financial burden.”

Within just five hours, the campaign has raised over half of its $10,000 goal and has received contributions from more than 100 donors.

This winter has been one of the worst in recent history for ice dams in Minnesota. When the heat from the inside of a home reaches the roof, it starts to melt the snow on top of it. Water trickles down the roof and begins to freeze, creating a dam of ice around the roof’s edge. These icy dams can cause water damage as moisture seeps from the roof back into the house.

While ice dams can cause major water damage to a home, Joe Palumbo, owner of Ice Dam Guys, advises homeowners to either wait it out and fix the damage after the fact, or call a professional to remove the ice.

Last week Channy fell while fixing ice dams and broke her back. Thankfully she is expected to make a full recovery, but we’ve set up this GoFundMe to help with medical bills, childcare, and expenses while she’s out of work. Thank you for the support!https://t.co/RVdAcvaJg6 pic.twitter.com/QbR5ac6lvN — POLIÇA (@thisispolica) March 7, 2019

