Friday Five: Brianna Kočka, the Violet Nines, and more new Minnesota music videos

Brianna Kočka in "Kindness"

Sponsor

Sponsor

“50°! We did it!” KARE 11 meteorologist Sven Sundgaard tweeted yesterday afternoon. “Last time was Nov. 1.” So if you see Minnesotans lounging outside rather than hurriedly slip-sliding from place to place, you know why. Take a breath of spring air before sitting down to watch these videos.

Brianna Kočka – “Kindness”

Brianna Kočka enjoys friends, camera-induced clowning, and the open road in this video for “Kindness.” Kočka will celebrate the single release at Icehouse on April 3.

The Violet Nines – “Cloud 9 (Live at the 7th St Entry)”

Even if you weren’t at the Entry last November, you can now check out the live debut of the Violet Nines’ “Cloud 9.” Their March 29 Cloud 9 EP release will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The Last Revel – “Roses”

After going through line-up shake-ups, The Last Revel release “Roses,” with a record called Fools’ Spring to come in June.

My Friend Oatmeal – “Take My Hand (feat. Just Us Duo)”

Big teddy bears return to Friday Five in My Friend Oatmeal‘s new video, shot by Mallory Harris.

Donna Grantis – “Trashformer (Live at The Current)”

After Prince’s passing, 3RDEYEGIRL guitarist Donna Grantis stuck around Minneapolis and put together her own band, featuring Bryan Nichols (organ), Suphala (tabla), JT Bates (drums), and Cody McKinney (bass). Their sound is inspired by the Miles Davis records that Prince used to play for Grantis. Their album Diamonds & Dynamite drops today, and this evening, The Current will air this special in-studio: a live performance and interview. Listen for it during Mark Wheat’s shift (via the airwaves or online). Until then, here’s a sneak peek.