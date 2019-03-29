South Minneapolis record store Solid State Vinyl becomes SolSta Records, launches label

Solid State Vinyl co-owners Phil and Hannah Borreson are preparing for the transition to SolSta Records, an "independent record label and retail store." (Heather M. Swanson)

Sponsor

Sponsor

On April 13, South Minneapolis record store Solid State Vinyl will retire its name in favor of a new identity: SolSta Records. SolSta Records will function as an “independent record label and retail store” in its current location at 4022 East 46th Street.

Husband and wife Phil and Hannah Borreson opened Solid State Vinyl in 2016. The couple combined Hannah’s artwork and handmade accessories with Phil’s vinyl collection to create the retail store located in the vintage shopping hub of the Minnehaha Mile. When they make the change to SolSta Records, they will continue to sell their collection of used vinyl records out of their physical store and online.

The label’s first release arrives on Record Store Day, April 13. SolSta is pressing a limited run of 300 opaque pink vinyl records of Ocurrens, an album from Minneapolis post-rock band Falcon Arrow. SolSta is also hosting the band’s album release show on the evening of the 13th.

Despite the store’s transition, SolSta will not be changing ownership or staff, and will continue to host “Live from the Record Room” performances, the intimate concerts that take place their retail store. They’re also keeping the “Rockin’ Roller Bus,” a blue 16-passenger bus turned traveling vinyl store.

Colleen Cowie runs the blog Pass The Mic.