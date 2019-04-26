Friday Five: Lydia Liza, Zoo Animal, and more new Minnesota music videos

Lydia Liza plays guitar and sings in "Gardenia"

Lydia Liza – “Gardenia”

You may already know Lydia Liza for her work in Bomba de Luz or her “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” remake. But you’ll get to know her in a whole new way as she starts releasing music from Non Compos Mentis, her debut solo album which she expects to release this fall. Before the big album drop, she’s shared a black-and-white video for “Gardenia,” recorded in Northeast Minneapolis’s River Rock Studio.

Adam Meckler Orchestra – “Let’s Live Pt. II”

When you read “orchestra,” you might think violins and timpanis. But the Adam Meckler Orchestra is an 18-piece squad with a guitarist, bassist, drummer, piano/Rhodes player, and more than a dozen horn players. In this song, special guests Harjinder (Fatbook) and J.D. Steele (the Steeles) provide verses and vocals, respectively. “Let’s Live Pt. II” is from the Orchestra’s upcoming album Magnificent Madness, recorded at Pachyderm Studio last January and due to drop on May 3.

OKnice – “Callous”

If you 1) like rap or 2) miss the snow, OKnice‘s new video is for you. He performs “Callous,” the title track off his new EP, amid melting snowbanks in this video shot, directed, and edited by Kevin Vogel of Aim North Photography. OKnice will perform with McKinley Dixon and others at Fall Out Arts Initiative on May 5.

Humbird – “Lincoln, NE” (Live on Pardon the Noise)”

Humbird kick off Drifter Music Group‘s second season of Pardon the Noise videos with a gorgeous, melancholy tune. Start about a minute into the video if you want to skip straight to the song. And stop by Moon Palace Books on May 8 if you’d like to hear her open for Sister Species.

Zoo Animal – “1986 Model”

I’ve already featured this video on the blog this week, as part of a profile of Zoo Animal‘s Holly Hansen. But for anyone who missed it, here’s the first official music video from the renascent indie group. Hansen and her band will perform at the Turf Club on May 2 to celebrate her new EP Naive Enough.