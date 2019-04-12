Gov. Walz officially proclaims Minnesota Music Month

On April 10, 2019, Governor Tim Walz proclaimed April "Minnesota Music Month."

Each year, Minnesotans set aside a month to celebrate the state’s music community. Now, Governor Tim Walz has made the celebration official, by proclaiming April “Minnesota Music Month.”

The proclamation gives a shout-out to some of the artists who have shaped the Minnesota music scene, from Bob Dylan and Prince to Dessa and Lizzo. It also mentions some of the events hosted in April that spotlight the local music community, like Prince Remembrance Day, the MN Music Summit, and Duluth Homegrown Music Fest.

“Minnesota is fortunate to have a vibrant artistic community that enhances the quality of life enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” the proclamation reads. “It is important to recognize the impact of Minnesota artists on our entire state and we are grateful for their contributions that have advanced our understanding of one another.”

The Current is paying tribute to Minnesota’s artists and music industry all month, with Song of the Day picks from local artists and 24 hours of local music on Minnesota Music Day, April 13. You can check out our guides to Minnesota Music Month and Prince-related events in April for more ways to celebrate local music this month.