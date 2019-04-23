Har Mar Superstar announces first full-band hometown show in Owatonna

Har Mar Superstar at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018. (Nate Ryan/MPR)

Sponsor

Sponsor

As a well known singer-songwriter, Har Mar Superstar has achieved a lot in his career. He’s toured the world with bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sia, the Strokes, and Incubus. He’s acted in movies and worked hard to develop his own music career. But one thing he hasn’t done is perform an all-out, full-band show in his hometown of Owatonna, Minnesota.

That will change on June 6, when Har Mar brings his full band to play a show in downtown Owatonna. Presented by the Music Space of Owatonna, the free concert is open to the public and will kick off the city’s Downtown Thursday music series. There will also be food and beverage vendors, as well as artists and other offerings from local businesses.

While this will be Har Mar’s first proper hometown show, he hasn’t failed to show his love to the city. In 2015, he made national headlines when he brought his pal Macaulay Culkin home to spend the holidays in Owatonna.

Nor is Har Mar the only renowned musician to come out of the city that calls itself “south-central Minnesota’s hidden gem.” Adam Young (Owl City), one of the most commercially successful artists in Minnesota history, is an Owatonna native. Craig Minowa of Cloud Cult is from Owatonna, and so are half of Heavenly States.

Later this summer, on June 29, Har Mar will play Rock the Garden as part of his Heart Bones project with Sabrina Ellis.

Simone Cazares is a student at St. Catherine University. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.