New album ‘Originals’ to contain Prince’s own versions of songs covered by others

“Manic Monday.” “The Glamorous Life.” “Nothing Compares 2 U.” “Jungle Love.” All are iconic songs, all were written by Prince, but all were also given by Prince to other artists who turned them into hits. Now, Prince’s own versions of these and 11 other songs will be released on a new album called Originals.

The album will debut June 7 on Tidal, fulfilling Jay-Z’s 2018 promise that Tidal would get an exclusive Prince archival collection. On June 21, the album will get a physical release. The album is now available for pre-order on various platforms, with options ranging from a basic CD to deluxe double-vinyl editions in purple or white.

Curated by Troy Carter and Jay-Z from Prince’s legendary Vault, the tracks on Originals were originally recorded between 1981 and 1991. In addition to the songs mentioned above, Originals also includes lesser-known songs like “Love…Thy Will Be Done” (first recorded by Martika) and “You’re My Love” (Kenny Rogers).

Except for “Nothing Compares 2 U,” previously released as a standalone single, all the tracks on Originals are previously unreleased demos. The cover is a shot by Allen Beaulieu from the Dirty Mind era; multiple takes appear in the photographer’s recent book, along with alternate takes where the spray paint reads “Partyup.”

The album shows what devoted Prince fans have long known, which is that at the peak of his productivity the artist would commonly give sterling songs to proteges and friends, often giving them chart-busting smashes in the process. In some cases, as with the Time, Prince would write, perform, and produce nearly entire albums for associated artists.

As fans remember Prince and mark three years since his death, this is the second piece of big release news to be announced. Earlier this week, Prince’s unfinished memoir also got a fall release date.

Originals tracklist (artist who first released the song, and year of that release, in parentheses)