Friday Five: DENNY, Remo Drive, and more new Minnesota music videos

DENNY - "Woke Up In The Hills"

I am tired. I’ve spent the past week putting finishing touches on a new project The Current will debut next week, and it’s only at the end of the day that I’ve found the time to put this post together. But what a nice send-off to the weekend: glorious synth work, lots of indie rock, and at least one band who’ll perform tonight at Art-A-Whirl.

DENNY – “Woke Up In The Hills”

DENNY embrace their inner The Weeknd, going dark and electronic with “Woke Up In The Hills.” They write, “The video was inspired by late nights in an eerie corner of Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles, while living in John Lennon’s former hideaway as we recorded a swath of new music.” Whatever that new music is, based off this video, I’m in. DENNY will open for John Chuck and the Class on June 7 at the 7th St Entry.

Remo Drive – “Around The Sun”

Rock band Remo Drive get psychedelic in this “ode to touring,” a song from their album Natural, Everyday Degradation (out May 31). They’ll close out a summer tour at the Fine Line in Minneapolis on July 6.

Porcupine – “Distraction”

It’s perfectly appropriate that singer/guitarist Casey Virock, bassist Greg Norton, and drummer Ian Prince are playing Art-A-Whirl tonight as Porcupine — their new music video is full of visual art moving around their lyrics. Catch them at the 331 Club at 9 p.m. tonight, or wait until June 26, when they’ll open for Built to Spill at First Avenue.

Tyflon Bond – “Word Play (feat. Tay)”

Tyflon Bond, guest rapper Tay, and the team shot “Word Play” in Northeast Minneapolis. The visuals are great — with eye-catching light, electric colors, and lots of movement — but the song is even better. Adam Foster Jacobs directs.

Kazyak – “Zombie Dream”

Indie rock band Kazyak will release their album Odyssey on Aug. 16, but they want you to get to know them in the meantime. They’ve shared a live performance video of “Zombie Dream,” a taste of what’s to come at their album release show at Icehouse on Aug. 23.