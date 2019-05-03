Friday Five: Kiss The Tiger, Her Crooked Heart, and more new Minnesota music videos

Isabella LaBlanc (left) and Meghan Kreidler (right) in Kiss the Tiger's "Bad Boy"

Sponsor

Sponsor

Kiss The Tiger – “Bad Boy”

I wish all plays crackled with as much energy as Kiss The Tiger‘s “Bad Boy.” Frontperson Meghan Kreidler and her fellow professional actors (™) pull off an exuberant action film in three minutes. The band is set to go on tour this month before returning to the Twin Cities for Art-A-Whirl.

Her Crooked Heart – “Windswept”

Her Crooked Heart puts her pristine song “Windswept” to video. Twin Cities dance duo Hiponymous co-directed and performed in the bucolic film. To see Her Crooked Heart release her album To Love To Leave To Live, visit Icehouse on June 6.

Throw the House – “Trip The Light”

It’s a big month for Throw the House. Not only have alt-hip-hop duo Natalie Fine and UnicusHarry released their first music video — a tense, creative piece starring two dancers — they also plan to release their debut album on May 6. Later in the month, they’ll perform at Bauhaus Brew Labs for Art-A-Whirl on May 17.

Annie Fitzgerald – “Spellbound”

Annie Fitzgerald floats down a river to a mystical coven. “Spellbound” is from her album You & Me & the Sun.

The Nunnery – “Moonfire”

The Nunnery builds a lilting, looped song, backed by Erik Elstran’s live feedback projections. See her We Are the Stars album release on June 6 at the 7th St Entry.