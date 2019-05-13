Live music during Art-A-Whirl 2019: Where and when
The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) is getting ready to host its 24th annual Art-A-Whirl festival. As the largest open studio tour in the country, Art-A-Whirl will showcase over 800 visual artists this year at more than 60 locations across Northeast Minneapolis.
Although the event’s focus is on visual art, many of the area’s bars and breweries will also be hosting live music during the weekend, which has become a draw for music lovers as well as art hounds. Here’s an overview of where you’ll find live music during Art-A-Whirl 2019.
331 and The Sheridan Room
The 331 and the Sheridan Room will be hosting live music for all three days of Art-A-Whirl. The lineup features 18 different artists performing on two different stages. Event info here.
Friday, May 17
Outside
5 p.m. — Brianna Kočka
6 p.m. — Red Daughters
7 p.m. — Mark Mallman
8 p.m. — Porcupine
9 p.m. — Dua Saleh
Inside
10:00 p.m. — Rad Owl, self evident, Deep Dark Lake
Saturday, May 18
Outside
4 p.m. — Heartless (Heart tribute band)
5 p.m. — Tramps Like Us
6 p.m. — Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience
7 p.m. — Nirvana tribute band
8:30 p.m. — Pleezer
Inside
10 p.m. — Huge Northeast Dance Party with DJs Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe
Sunday, May 19
Outside
2 p.m. — Little Lizard
3 p.m. — Prairie Fire Lady Choir
4 p.m. — Tacky Annie
5 p.m. — Witch Watch
6 p.m. — BLAHA
7 p.m. — The Goondas
612Brew
612 Brew will be hosting several of NEMAA’s artists during the weekend. The brewery will also have food trucks, a pop-up tattoo shop, and music all weekend long. More info here.
Friday, May 17
5 p.m. — Mike Michel with SALTEE
6:30 p.m. — The Von Tramps
7:30 p.m. — Hot Pink Hangover
9 p.m. — The Usual Things
Saturday, May 18
2 p.m. — Slipmats Radio
3:30 p.m. — Jonny and the Palms
5 p.m. — Teddy Wirth
7 p.m. — The Morning Kings
8:30 p.m. — The Big Wu
Sunday, May 19
12 p.m. — The Broken Heartland String Band
1:30 p.m. — Loons in the Attic
3 p.m. — American Revival
The Anchor Fish & Chips
The Anchor Fish & Chips will have live music on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend. They will also have artwork by a local photographer on display and tents for beer and food. Event info here.
Saturday, May 18
3 p.m. — The Hillions
4 p.m. — Stereo Library
5 p.m. — unknown prophets
6 p.m. — Tea and Sympathy
7 p.m. — The Carnegies
8 p.m. — Monica LaPlante
Sunday, May 19
3 p.m. — Bain
4 p.m. — Martin Devaney and his band
5 p.m. — the Fox Loves
6 p.m. — Valet
7 p.m. — Romantica
Bauhaus Brew Lab
For the fifth year in a row, Bauhaus Brew Lab is putting on its Liquid Zoo concert series. the weekend will kick off with a dance party Friday night and and have local musicians playing through the rest of the weekend. Bauhaus will also be showcasing a number of NEMAA’s visual artists of all kinds. More info here.
Friday, May 17
5 p.m. — George Hadfield
8:30 p.m. — Viva Knievel
Saturday, May 18
12 p.m. — Static Panic
1:30 p.m. — Mina Moore
3 p.m. — Chris Koza
4:30 p.m. — Black Market Brass
6 p.m. — Solid Gold
7:30 p.m. — Nooky Jones
9 p.m. — The Suburbs
Sunday, May 19
12 p.m. — DJ Shane Kramer
Grumpy’s Northeast
Now in its 21st year, Grumpy’s Northeast will have 10 different bands playing during the weekend. More info to come.
The Blind Shake
The Bad Man
Tongue Party
Killer Hill
Green/Blue
Calvin Krime
China City
Lutheran Heat
Sam Cassidy
Go For Retro
Indeed Brewing
Indeed’s Whirlygig celebration is back for another year. The concert series will feature a number of well known local bands from Har Mar Superstar to The Bad Man. Located inside the Solar Arts Building, Indeed Brewing wants to put a spot light on the many visual artists located in the same building. Event info here.
Friday, May 17
Lydia Liza
Eric Mayson and DaNCEBUMS
#MPLS
The Bad Man
Saturday, May 18
Chemistry Set
Kiss the Tiger
PaviElle
D Mills & The Thrills
Nato Coxed and the Blue Diamond Band
Sarah White
Alpha Consumer
Greg Grease with DJ Just Nine and elliot
Har Mar Superstar
Sunday, May 19
Sam Cassidy
Happy Apple
Pert Near Sandstone
MCN6 and KFAI
The Minnesota Community Network (MCN6) and KFAI are partnering to present three stages of local musicians. They’ll also have different family events to get involved in and feature a live dance party in the MCN6 studio. More info here.
Friday, May 17
Outside
5 p.m. — Seaberg and the Velvet Punks
5:45 p.m. — Mayda
6:45 p.m. — BMA Presents: Walter Chancellor Jr.
7:30 p.m. — Wax Lead
8:15 p.m. — SYM1 (ska Symone Smash It)
9 p.m. — Kiss the Tiger
Inside
10 p.m. — Profession Confession with the Gabe Noah podcast live
Saturday, May 18
Outside
9 a.m. — Mostly Jazz live from MCN6
11 a.m. — Jazz Diaspora live from MCN6
1 p.m. — Sabados Alegres
3 p.m. — Beats by Girl – Minnesota presents: Christine Hoberg / Littlefoot / Soul Reflect / Halo coast
4:30 p.m. — She Rock She Rock Presents: Natalie Fideler
5 p.m. — FLOWTUS
6 p.m. — Paul Metsa with special guests Mari Harris, Randi Starr Hudson and Sonny Earl
7 p.m. — NUR-D
8 p.m. — Gully Boys
9 p.m. — New Primitives
Inside
10 p.m. Dance Party Live in MCN6 studio with Douala Soul Collective and hosts Ethereal Rose and Arturo Miles.
PNA Hall
PNA Hall will be putting on its Art-A-Whirl Menagerie this weekend. The event will feature three nights of live music and more than a dozen visual artists. More info here.
Friday, May 17
Inside
5 p.m. — Goo Goo Mucks
6 p.m. — Pretty Larcenists
7 p.m. — Mersi
8 p.m. — Eleganza
9 p.m. — Black Widows
10 p.m. — Green Blue
11 p.m. — Hastings 3000
12 a.m. — Benni
Saturday, May 18
Outside
2 p.m. — Ooey Gooeys
3 p.m. — Nelson Devereax and the Style Band
4 p.m. — American Cream
5 p.m. — Joe Downing and The Big Mistake
6 p.m. — Blaha
7 p.m. — Quintron and Miss Pussycat
Inside
8:30 p.m. — Victory
9:30 p.m. — Gay Witch Abortion
10:30 p.m. — Murf
11:30 p.m. — Spits
Sunday, May 19
Outside
2 p.m. — Go For Retro
3 p.m. — Tiger Maul
4 p.m. — Sex Rays
5 p.m. — Mun Bato
6 p.m. — Makr
7 p.m. — Invisible Boy
