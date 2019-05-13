Live music during Art-A-Whirl 2019: Where and when

The Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) is getting ready to host its 24th annual Art-A-Whirl festival. As the largest open studio tour in the country, Art-A-Whirl will showcase over 800 visual artists this year at more than 60 locations across Northeast Minneapolis.

Although the event’s focus is on visual art, many of the area’s bars and breweries will also be hosting live music during the weekend, which has become a draw for music lovers as well as art hounds. Here’s an overview of where you’ll find live music during Art-A-Whirl 2019.

331 and The Sheridan Room

The 331 and the Sheridan Room will be hosting live music for all three days of Art-A-Whirl. The lineup features 18 different artists performing on two different stages. Event info here.

Friday, May 17

Outside

5 p.m. — Brianna Kočka

6 p.m. — Red Daughters

7 p.m. — Mark Mallman

8 p.m. — Porcupine

9 p.m. — Dua Saleh

Inside

10:00 p.m. — Rad Owl, self evident, Deep Dark Lake

Saturday, May 18

Outside

4 p.m. — Heartless (Heart tribute band)

5 p.m. — Tramps Like Us

6 p.m. — Ready Freddie: A Queen Experience

7 p.m. — Nirvana tribute band

8:30 p.m. — Pleezer

Inside

10 p.m. — Huge Northeast Dance Party with DJs Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe

Sunday, May 19

Outside

2 p.m. — Little Lizard

3 p.m. — Prairie Fire Lady Choir

4 p.m. — Tacky Annie

5 p.m. — Witch Watch

6 p.m. — BLAHA

7 p.m. — The Goondas

612Brew

612 Brew will be hosting several of NEMAA’s artists during the weekend. The brewery will also have food trucks, a pop-up tattoo shop, and music all weekend long. More info here.

Friday, May 17

5 p.m. — Mike Michel with SALTEE

6:30 p.m. — The Von Tramps

7:30 p.m. — Hot Pink Hangover

9 p.m. — The Usual Things

Saturday, May 18

2 p.m. — Slipmats Radio

3:30 p.m. — Jonny and the Palms

5 p.m. — Teddy Wirth

7 p.m. — The Morning Kings

8:30 p.m. — The Big Wu

Sunday, May 19

12 p.m. — The Broken Heartland String Band

1:30 p.m. — Loons in the Attic

3 p.m. — American Revival

The Anchor Fish & Chips

The Anchor Fish & Chips will have live music on Saturday and Sunday during the weekend. They will also have artwork by a local photographer on display and tents for beer and food. Event info here.

Saturday, May 18

3 p.m. — The Hillions

4 p.m. — Stereo Library

5 p.m. — unknown prophets

6 p.m. — Tea and Sympathy

7 p.m. — The Carnegies

8 p.m. — Monica LaPlante

Sunday, May 19

3 p.m. — Bain

4 p.m. — Martin Devaney and his band

5 p.m. — the Fox Loves

6 p.m. — Valet

7 p.m. — Romantica

Bauhaus Brew Lab

For the fifth year in a row, Bauhaus Brew Lab is putting on its Liquid Zoo concert series. the weekend will kick off with a dance party Friday night and and have local musicians playing through the rest of the weekend. Bauhaus will also be showcasing a number of NEMAA’s visual artists of all kinds. More info here.

Friday, May 17

5 p.m. — George Hadfield

8:30 p.m. — Viva Knievel

Saturday, May 18

12 p.m. — Static Panic

1:30 p.m. — Mina Moore

3 p.m. — Chris Koza

4:30 p.m. — Black Market Brass

6 p.m. — Solid Gold

7:30 p.m. — Nooky Jones

9 p.m. — The Suburbs

Sunday, May 19

12 p.m. — DJ Shane Kramer

Grumpy’s Northeast

Now in its 21st year, Grumpy’s Northeast will have 10 different bands playing during the weekend. More info to come.

The Blind Shake

The Bad Man

Tongue Party

Killer Hill

Green/Blue

Calvin Krime

China City

Lutheran Heat

Sam Cassidy

Go For Retro

Indeed Brewing

Indeed’s Whirlygig celebration is back for another year. The concert series will feature a number of well known local bands from Har Mar Superstar to The Bad Man. Located inside the Solar Arts Building, Indeed Brewing wants to put a spot light on the many visual artists located in the same building. Event info here.

Friday, May 17

Lydia Liza

Eric Mayson and DaNCEBUMS

#MPLS

The Bad Man

Saturday, May 18

Chemistry Set

Kiss the Tiger

PaviElle

D Mills & The Thrills

Nato Coxed and the Blue Diamond Band

Sarah White

Alpha Consumer

Greg Grease with DJ Just Nine and elliot

Har Mar Superstar

Sunday, May 19

Sam Cassidy

Happy Apple

Pert Near Sandstone

MCN6 and KFAI

The Minnesota Community Network (MCN6) and KFAI are partnering to present three stages of local musicians. They’ll also have different family events to get involved in and feature a live dance party in the MCN6 studio. More info here.

Friday, May 17

Outside

5 p.m. — Seaberg and the Velvet Punks

5:45 p.m. — Mayda

6:45 p.m. — BMA Presents: Walter Chancellor Jr.

7:30 p.m. — Wax Lead

8:15 p.m. — SYM1 (ska Symone Smash It)

9 p.m. — Kiss the Tiger

Inside

10 p.m. — Profession Confession with the Gabe Noah podcast live

Saturday, May 18

Outside

9 a.m. — Mostly Jazz live from MCN6

11 a.m. — Jazz Diaspora live from MCN6

1 p.m. — Sabados Alegres

3 p.m. — Beats by Girl – Minnesota presents: Christine Hoberg / Littlefoot / Soul Reflect / Halo coast

4:30 p.m. — She Rock She Rock Presents: Natalie Fideler

5 p.m. — FLOWTUS

6 p.m. — Paul Metsa with special guests Mari Harris, Randi Starr Hudson and Sonny Earl

7 p.m. — NUR-D

8 p.m. — Gully Boys

9 p.m. — New Primitives

Inside

10 p.m. Dance Party Live in MCN6 studio with Douala Soul Collective and hosts Ethereal Rose and Arturo Miles.

PNA Hall

PNA Hall will be putting on its Art-A-Whirl Menagerie this weekend. The event will feature three nights of live music and more than a dozen visual artists. More info here.

Friday, May 17

Inside

5 p.m. — Goo Goo Mucks

6 p.m. — Pretty Larcenists

7 p.m. — Mersi

8 p.m. — Eleganza

9 p.m. — Black Widows

10 p.m. — Green Blue

11 p.m. — Hastings 3000

12 a.m. — Benni

Saturday, May 18

Outside

2 p.m. — Ooey Gooeys

3 p.m. — Nelson Devereax and the Style Band

4 p.m. — American Cream

5 p.m. — Joe Downing and The Big Mistake

6 p.m. — Blaha

7 p.m. — Quintron and Miss Pussycat

Inside

8:30 p.m. — Victory

9:30 p.m. — Gay Witch Abortion

10:30 p.m. — Murf

11:30 p.m. — Spits

Sunday, May 19

Outside

2 p.m. — Go For Retro

3 p.m. — Tiger Maul

4 p.m. — Sex Rays

5 p.m. — Mun Bato

6 p.m. — Makr

7 p.m. — Invisible Boy

Simone Cazares is a student at St. Catherine University. Originally from Miami, Fla., she survives Minnesota’s cruel winters by immersing herself in the Twin Cities music scene.